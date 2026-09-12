RIYADH: Perched atop Mount Munikh west of Al-Majmaah, the historic Munikh Observatory offers a striking example of how traditional Najdi builders used natural terrain and local materials to defend settlements and monitor the surrounding landscape. Rising about 25 meters above the mountain, the watchtower commands panoramic views of Al-Majmaah and the surrounding farms. Its elevated position once allowed guards to watch approaches to the settlement through narrow openings built into its thick walls. Historical sources, including writings by Al-Hamdani, associate the name “Munikh” with an ancient town near the mountain. The observatory’s origins are traditionally dated to the 15th century, with the watchtower at the summit specifically dated to 820 AH, or 1417 CE. The site was traditionally known as a marqab, or observation post, and formed part of a broader defensive network surrounding the settlement. A stone wall once encircled Al-Majmaah, following the mountain’s natural ridges and incorporating three defensive bastions. Much of the ancient outer wall was absorbed by modern urban development, but the section on Mount Munikh remains preserved. Its features include thick, tapering stone foundations and strategically placed firing slits designed for defense and surveillance. The main structure consists of two cylindrical towers, one nested within the other, rising about 12 meters. Local stone was used for the lower sections, while the upper levels were built of mud brick. Tamarisk wood was used for ceilings and lintels, reflecting the builders’ reliance on materials readily available in the Najd environment. Five projecting defensive balconies strengthened the structure, with four positioned to protect the flanks and another covering the main entrance. The towers are topped with traditional Najdi crenellations, while specialized openings allowed defenders to monitor and respond to threats. The observatory originally served as an early-warning post, with night-fire beacons used to signal approaching danger. Following the unification of the Kingdom, its vantage point was also used to monitor trade caravans, seasonal floods and pilgrim routes. Mount Munikh occupies a strategic position in the historic Sudair region of the Najd plateau, about 180 kilometers northwest of Riyadh. Al-Majmaah was once known as “Baldat Munikh,” reflecting the mountain and its importance to the settlement. The Heritage Commission has in recent years restored the observatory and sections of its fortified walls, adding visitor paths, stone staircases and lighting to improve access while preserving the site’s historic character. A Visitor Center now provides an introduction to the history of Al-Majmaah, Mount Munikh and the watchtower. Bilingual interactive exhibits and guided stations offer visitors a closer look at the region’s architectural and defensive heritage. What was once a military outpost overlooking a Najdi settlement has thus been transformed into a year-round cultural destination, linking Al-Majmaah’s modern visitors with the landscape and traditions that shaped its past.