RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held separate telephone conversations on Friday with his Turkish and Qatari counterparts to discuss regional developments and diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.

During his call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Prince Faisal discussed cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in supporting regional stability and joint efforts to de-escalate tensions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He also spoke with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, with the two discussing the latest regional developments and diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in a way that supports security and stability, SPA added.