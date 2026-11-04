Kingdom’s ambition is to host 150m tourists by 2030

DHAHRAN: Saudi Arabia welcomed 61.2 million tourists in the first half of 2026, with tourism spending reaching SR151.9 billion ($40.5 billion), Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said at the opening of the Kingdom’s pavilion at World Travel Market London 2026. Al-Khateeb, who opened Saudi Land at the event on Tuesday, said tourist numbers had risen by about 1 percent year on year, reaffirming the Kingdom’s ambition to welcome 150 million tourists by 2030. Al-Khateeb said: “We know the pressures our partners and travelers have faced and our commitment to them is long term, as we work towards our ambition of welcoming 150 million tourists by 2030.” Saudi Land brings together 37 Saudi tourism partners to highlight the country’s expanding tourism offering and to strengthen commercial partnerships with the global travel trade. Saudi Land will be providing spectators with the chance to sample some of the Kingdom’s cultural heritage through traditional music and dance, Arabic calligraphy, and interactive experiences inspired by destinations across Saudi Arabia. Saudi Land offered visitors on the opening day a glimpse into one of Saudi's newest luxury coastal destinations, AMAALA, which is in partnership with Red Sea Global. It showcased the destination’s growing hospitality offering to international travel partners. Since June, seven new resorts, including properties from Four Seasons, Six Senses, Rosewood and Nammos, have welcomed guests. Ageel Alshaibani, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “At WTM London, we are showcasing Red Sea escapes, desert experiences and a winter calendar featuring Riyadh Season and Winter at Tantora in AlUla, alongside attractions such as Six Flags Qiddiya City and Aquarabia. “These experiences are backed by continued hospitality investment, with about 623,000 licensed room keys across hotels, apartments and other accommodation in H1 2026, including more than 44,000 room keys in newly licensed facilities. We are here to create opportunities and grow together.” The Saudi delegation will be introducing new products and experiences across destinations, including Riyadh, Jeddah and AlUla. Saudi Land is open until Nov. 5.