Kingdom's ambassador to Yemen, Mohamed Al-Jabir, says funding comes amid Houthi attacks on ⁠resources, ⁠property and interests of the Yemeni people

Grant aimed at supporting government cash flows, fiscal policy and Yemenis’ purchasing power

Saudi ‌Arabia has provided the Yemeni government with a new ​tranche of budget support worth more than SR224 million ($59.66 million), Mohamed Al-Jabir, the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, said in a ‌post on ‌X ​on ‌Thursday. The ⁠funding ​comes amid ⁠escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, who have stepped up attacks on Saudi cities and energy ⁠infrastructure. Al-Jabir said the ‌funding ‌was provided at ​the ‌direction of the Saudi leadership ‌and in response to a request from the Yemeni government, amid what he described ‌as “terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia” on the ⁠resources, ⁠property and interests of the Yemeni people. The grant, provided through the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, is aimed at supporting government cash flows, fiscal policy and Yemenis’ purchasing power, ​he ​added.