RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday highlighted the Makkah defense pact with Pakistan and Turkiye as part of joint efforts to promote regional security, while pledging diplomacy and decisive responses to threats.

The three countries signed the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement on Aug. 7, committing to regard an armed attack against any member as an attack against all three. The agreement also provides for expanded defense cooperation, formalizing a collective security commitment that includes Pakistan.

Delivering the annual royal address on behalf of King Salman to the Shoura Council, Saudi Arabia’s consultative assembly, the crown prince said recent attacks targeting Gulf states demonstrated the “indivisibility of Gulf security and stability.”

“We are exerting every possible effort to de-escalate tensions and support diplomatic solutions without the slightest compromise on preserving our security,” he said.

“We will not hesitate to respond decisively to any threat or attack aimed at undermining it.”

The crown prince said the Makkah pact reflected Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan’s joint efforts to promote security and stability in the region. He also thanked brotherly and friendly countries for supporting the Kingdom and contributing to regional security.

Saudi Arabia was working with its Gulf partners to safeguard security, pursue strategic cooperation and economic integration, and strengthen joint action, he said.

Turning to wider international concerns, the crown prince warned that the world faced an energy crisis with potentially far-reaching consequences. He said the Kingdom had continued maintaining oil supplies to international markets despite escalating tensions.

He also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s initiative to establish the Multinational Maritime Defense Alliance to strengthen maritime security, protect shared interests in international waterways and reject their use as tools of political or economic pressure.

The crown prince said the international community must ensure the safe flow of essential goods and humanitarian aid, while Saudi Arabia continued working with partners on security cooperation and de-escalation.

On Gaza, he strongly condemned ongoing attacks against Palestinians and repeated violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We call upon the international community, and the Security Council in particular, to play its expected role in reaching a lasting political solution,” he said.

He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to Palestinian rights, including an independent state in accordance with international law.

On Yemen, he said the Kingdom supported the Yemeni government’s efforts to extend its authority, restore stability and confront attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia. He also reiterated support for Sudan’s unity, stability and legitimate institutions.

The address also covered Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation under Vision 2030. The crown prince said reforms had strengthened the economy’s resilience and the ability of state institutions to respond to regional and global changes.