NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan and Turkiye have condemned attacks targeting the Kingdom, including recent Houthi strikes, and reaffirmed their support for its sovereignty and right to defend itself. In a joint statement issued after a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, the four countries’ foreign ministers expressed concern over ongoing regional tensions and hostilities, saying dialogue and diplomacy were the only means of achieving lasting solutions. They stressed the importance of adhering to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding to achieve lasting peace and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The ministers affirmed their “unwavering support” for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security, as well as its inherent right to defend its territory and people in accordance with international law and the UN Charter. They also emphasized the need to ensure the safety and freedom of maritime navigation. On Yemen, the ministers reiterated their support for the internationally recognized government and the Presidential Leadership Council, backing efforts to achieve security, stability and development through an inclusive Yemeni-led political process and dialogue. They also reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian question to peace and stability in the Middle East, and their support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and an independent, sovereign and viable state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The statement said the proposed Palestinian state should be geographically contiguous and established in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions. On Sudan, the ministers reaffirmed their support for the country’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity, stressing the need to preserve legitimate national institutions and rejecting parallel entities that could undermine the country’s unity. They also called for an end to the illicit flow of weapons, mercenaries and foreign fighters into Sudan. The ministers agreed to maintain close coordination and consultation on regional and international developments, with the aim of strengthening collective security and long-term regional stability.