Desert Rock is the first Saudi resort to achieve Three Michelin Keys, the highest hotel rating from the Michelin Guide.

The resort has also won the Michelin Architecture and Design Award for 2026, distinguishing its design and integration with the landscape.

RIYADH: Red Sea Global’s Desert Rock has become the first Saudi resort to earn Three Michelin Keys, the guide’s highest hotel rating, and was also named the winner of its 2026 Architecture and Design Award. Shebara, meanwhile, retained its Two Michelin Keys, Red Sea Global has announced. The Michelin Key system is the hotel equivalent of the guide’s restaurant stars. Inspectors assess hotels on architecture and interior design, service quality and consistency, character, value for money and contribution to their location. Three Keys indicate what the guide describes as an “extraordinary stay.” Desert Rock is one of 155 hotels to receive Three Keys in 2026 and one of two properties in the GCC to hold the rating. John Pagano, group CEO of Red Sea Global, commented on this global achievement: “Receiving Three Michelin Keys and winning the Michelin Architecture and Design Award is an incredibly proud moment for Desert Rock, for Red Sea Global and, above all, for Saudi Arabia. To see a resort conceived, designed and developed here in the Kingdom recognised among the very best in the world demonstrates what is possible when ambition, creativity and respect for nature come together.” He added: “We are equally proud to see Shebara retain its Two Michelin Keys, reaffirming its place among the world’s most exceptional hotels and recognizing the distinctive experience our teams have created on the Red Sea coast.” Desert Rock was selected for the Architecture and Design Award from five nominated hotels. The prize was one of four awards presented by Michelin in 2026, alongside the Wellness, Local Gateway and Opening of the Year awards. The guide said the resort’s use of rock formations as the foundation of its design made it one of the hotels most closely integrated into its setting, giving international recognition for the design philosophy behind Desert Rock. Designed by Oppenheim Architecture, with interiors by Studio Paolo Ferrari, Desert Rock is located near Umluj, 20 minutes by road from Red Sea International Airport. The resort has 64 villas and suites. Shebara is located on an island in Al-Wajh Lagoon and has 73 villas with private pools, including overwater units. The Red Sea destination began receiving visitors in 2023 and now has 11 resorts in operation, with six more scheduled to open on Shura Island. Michelin’s 2026 selection includes 17 Key hotels in Saudi Arabia.