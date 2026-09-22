ISLAMABAD: Pakistan among eight Arab-Islamic countries on Tuesday voiced deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling on Israel to ensure the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of aid and uphold the ceasefire.

The statement came days after Gaza’s health officials said that Israeli fire had killed at least four people in the Palestinian territory, including a 10-year-old girl and the son of a top government official.

Israel agreed to a ceasefire brokered by the United States under a peace plan in October last year but has since advanced further into Gaza, killing more than 1,300 people, according to the Gaza health ministry. Foreign aid groups have struggled to deliver aid to the occupied Palestinian territories.

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates met in New York on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss the situation.

“The Ministers express deep concern over the continued humanitarian suffering in Gaza and call upon Israel to immediately fulfil its outstanding commitments under the First Phase of the Comprehensive Plan, including by ensuring the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and Early Recovery supplies, and facilitating the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure,” read a joint statement shared by the Pakistani foreign ministry.

“They stress the imperative of preserving the ceasefire and ending all violations.”

Trump’s Gaza peace plan detailed a 20-point roadmap, endorsed by the UN, to end the conflict, disarm Hamas, and rebuild the enclave, with the strategy unfolding in structured phases. The roadmap was developed through mediation involving Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, and the US, along with the High Representative for Gaza and the Peace Council.

The Arab-Islamic foreign ministers stressed that the roadmap constitutes an integral part of the Comprehensive Plan and provides the implementation framework for advancing its second phase, including decommissioning alongside full Israeli withdrawal, the deployment of the International Stabilization Force (ISF), the assumption by the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) of its responsibilities throughout the Gaza Strip, and the launch of Early Recovery and Reconstruction across Gaza.

They called on all parties to fulfil their respective commitments in good faith and without delay, reiterating their categorical rejection of any measures aimed at the expulsion or the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their homeland or attempts to alter the territorial or demographic character of the Occupied Palestinian territories.

“They deplore in this context the illegal measures aimed at consolidating Israeli control and annexation, including the accelerating settlement expansion, land confiscation, demolition of Palestinian homes, settler violence and terrorism, and forced displacement, and called for their immediate reversal. They express grave concern over measures undermining the historical and legal Status Quo of the Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem,” the joint statement said.

“The Ministers welcome the recent measures taken by the United Kingdom, as well as broader national and European efforts, in response to illegal Israeli settlement activity, including measures to halt trade with illegal Israeli settlements and call for further effective measures to end settlement expansion and ensure accountability for settler violence,” it added.

“They also emphasize that Gaza must remain an integral part of the Palestinian territory and reaffirm that the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan must contribute to the reunification of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, and to a credible and irreversible pathway toward the exercise of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the realization of a sovereign, viable, and independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital, through the implementation of the two-state solution.”

The foreign ministers commended President Trump and underscore the indispensable role of the United States in ensuring the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan.

“They call for sustained and active US engagement to ensure that all parties, including Israel, fulfil their commitments and obligations and to overcome obstacles to the implementation of the Road Map. They stress that tangible progress on the ground will strengthen the credibility of the Board of Peace and the authority of the plan and create deeply needed momentum,” the statement said.