JEDDAH: King Salman on Tuesday condemned an attempt by Yemen’s Houthi militia to target Makkah, saying the attack had provoked Muslims worldwide and violated the sanctity of the holy sites in the Kingdom. He also labeled the Houthis as a "terrorist militia." Chairing a Cabinet session in Jeddah, the King praised military and security personnel for defending the Kingdom and confronting aggression against holy sites, pilgrims, citizens and residents. He said the Houthi attempt to target Makkah had drawn international condemnation, according to the Saudi Press Agency. The King also expressed gratitude for the blessings bestowed on Saudi Arabia and its role in serving the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, as the Kingdom prepares to celebrate its National Day on Wednesday, SPA added. The Cabinet also reviewed the recent visit by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Egypt, where his talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reaffirmed the countries’ strong ties and shared commitment to expanding cooperation across various fields. It also discussed a message received by the Crown Prince from Jordan’s King Abdullah II and a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, which addressed regional developments, stability and the security and freedom of maritime navigation. Following the meeting, Media Minister Salman Al-Dossari said the Cabinet had stressed the importance of respecting international law, including state sovereignty, peaceful dispute resolution and safe navigation in international waterways. The principles were essential to safeguarding national security, supporting people’s aspirations and protecting international trade and supply chains, he said. The Cabinet also reviewed outcomes from international conferences hosted by the Kingdom, including recommendations from the 2026 UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence. The recommendations called for international cooperation on AI development and governance, and for its safe and inclusive use in support of the Sustainable Development Goals. It praised the fourth Riyadh Global Biomedical Technology Summit, which saw the launch of more than 40 agreements and initiatives aimed at developing the sector, localizing knowledge and innovation, and supporting pharmaceutical discoveries and future technologies. The Council also welcomed the launch of the first products by the National Automotive Company, known as SIR, describing it as a step toward building an advanced and sustainable industrial sector, attracting investment and supporting national talent in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic partnership council between Saudi Arabia and Spain, as well as an amended protocol related to the Saudi-Jordanian Higher Coordination Council. It also authorized discussions and signing of general cooperation agreements with Suriname and Panama, and approved a framework for cooperation with counterparts in other countries on small and medium-sized enterprises, entrepreneurship and franchising. The session approved the final accounts of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund for a previous fiscal year and reviewed annual reports from several government bodies, including the ministries of commerce and transport and logistics.