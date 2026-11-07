The exhibition included manuscripts relating to Algeria dating back to the 14th century A.D., attracting interest from visitors seeking to explore Saudi, Arab and Islamic cultural heritage

Traditional Saudi woodcraft was also featured, with local artisans demonstrating heritage woodworking techniques and using historical carving tools to introduce visitors to traditional crafts

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia showcased its historical heritage, rare manuscripts and traditional crafts during its participation as Guest of Honor at the 2026 Algiers International Book Fair, which concluded on Nov. 7 after 11 days of cultural activities and public engagement. Led by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, the Kingdom’s pavilion brought together several cultural institutions and commissions. Commission CEO Dr. Abdullatif Alwasel said: “Our participation as Guest of Honor reflects the deep historical ties between the Kingdom and Algeria and the expanding cultural cooperation between the two countries. This initiative has helped build sustained bridges with Algerian publishers and readers while highlighting the civilizational depth of Saudi Arabia.” He also expressed appreciation for the continued support of Minister of Culture Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan in advancing the Kingdom’s international cultural presence under Saudi Vision 2030. The Saudi delegation included the Heritage Commission, Culinary Arts Commission, Fashion Commission, Architecture and Design Commission, and Film Commission. Other participating institutions included the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an, the King Fahd National Library, the King Abdulaziz Public Library, the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, the King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries, the Saudi Cultural Attaché’s Office in Algeria and the Arabic Observatory of Translation. The Heritage Commission presented rare archaeological replicas, including pre-Common Era inscriptions, petroglyphs and sculptures discovered across different regions of Saudi Arabia. The collection included rock carvings and inscriptions from Madinah, Tabuk and the Northern Borders region, as well as ornamental stonework featuring early Arabian scripts. Traditional Saudi woodcraft was also featured, with local artisans demonstrating heritage woodworking techniques and using historical carving tools to introduce visitors to traditional crafts. The King Fahd National Library presented a selection of cultural and intellectual publications, alongside rare manuscripts from its archival collections, highlighting its role in preserving heritage, documenting national memory and facilitating access to scholarly resources. An interactive display featured historical photographs from the national archives, including images documenting official visits between Saudi Arabia and Algeria, the Two Holy Mosques and Diriyah, as well as early modes of transportation in the Kingdom. The exhibition also included manuscripts relating to Algeria dating back to the 14th century A.D., attracting interest from visitors seeking to explore Saudi, Arab and Islamic cultural heritage. Beyond the exhibitions, the pavilion hosted live craft workshops and showcased traditional fashion and heritage arts. Outdoor cultural activities and performing arts were also organized at public venues across the Algerian capital. The 2026 Algiers International Book Fair brought together 1,567 publishing houses from 51 countries.