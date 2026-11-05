The housing complex includes fully equipped homes, a secondary school, a mosque, and two children's playgrounds.

In addition to housing, KSrelief provided emergency shelter and water assistance, distributing tents and shelter kits to displaced people in Lahj governorate

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has handed over a residential complex comprising 232 housing units for displaced families in Yemen's Hajjah governorate, as the Kingdom steps up humanitarian assistance to its conflict-hit southern neighbor. The project, implemented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), includes fully equipped homes with integrated solar power systems, a secondary school, a mosque and two children's playgrounds. It also provides 150 additional solar power systems to families in the host community. The complex is expected to benefit a total of 1,994 people, providing displaced families with more stable living conditions and access to essential services, according to a report carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Thursday. Each of the 232 housing units comprises two rooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and an open courtyard. The accompanying facilities are intended to serve both residents of the complex and members of the surrounding community. Hajjah Governor Abdulkarim Al-Sunaini expressed appreciation to Saudi Arabia, its leadership and people for their continued humanitarian assistance, saying the project offered displaced families an opportunity to rebuild their lives after years of suffering. Emergency shelter and water assistance The housing handover was among several Saudi relief initiatives in Yemen announced by SPA on Wednesday and Thursday, reflecting the breadth of the Kingdom's continuing support for displaced people and vulnerable communities. In Lahj governorate, KSrelief distributed 90 tents and 90 shelter kits to people displaced by recent events in Tuban district, benefiting 540 people. The distribution was part of the sixth phase of the center's Emergency Shelter Response Plan in Yemen. The center also pumped safe drinking water in Lahj for displaced people and families most in need, benefiting 1,919 people. n neighboring Aden governorate, KSrelief provided safe drinking water through 14 distribution points and distributed 454 water storage containers, benefiting 371 families comprising 2,597 people. A separate emergency water project in Al-Buraiqeh district is providing approximately 2,800 people with daily supplies of potable water. The initiative includes installing 21 water tanks on concrete bases, complete with distribution and safe drainage systems, and distributing 800 water containers, with two allocated to each beneficiary family. Regular laboratory testing is also being conducted to ensure the water meets approved health and safety standards. The initiatives aim to improve access to safe drinking water, reduce health risks associated with contaminated supplies and strengthen the resilience of displaced families and host communities. Yemen's protracted humanitarian crisis The latest projects underscore Saudi Arabia's sustained humanitarian engagement in Yemen, where more than a decade of conflict, economic deterioration and the breakdown of essential services have left millions of people dependent on assistance. The conflict between Yemen's internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthi movement has caused widespread displacement and severely damaged the country's infrastructure and economy. According to the United Nations' 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, an estimated 22.3 million people in Yemen require humanitarian assistance and protection, including approximately 5.2 million internally displaced people. Some 18.3 million people are also facing acute food insecurity. Saudi Arabia is among the largest humanitarian donors to Yemen through KSrelief, established in 2015 to coordinate the Kingdom's international relief and humanitarian programs. Its assistance has covered a broad range of sectors, including food security, healthcare, shelter, clean water and sanitation, education, nutrition and protection, with projects implemented in cooperation with UN agencies and international humanitarian organizations. Previous Saudi-supported initiatives have included food basket distributions across several Yemeni governorates, malaria prevention programs targeting vulnerable communities and displaced families, and assistance to refugees and other people affected by the prolonged crisis. The Kingdom's latest housing, shelter and water projects reflect an approach that combines immediate emergency relief with longer-term efforts to improve living conditions, restore essential services and help affected communities move toward stability and recovery.