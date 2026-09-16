Human Rights Commission chief Hala Al-Tuwaijri highlights legal protections, equality, accessibility

RIYADH: The rights of persons with disabilities are supported by a national system that strengthens protection, empowerment and participation, Human Rights Commission President Hala Al-Tuwaijri said at the first Legal Forum for the Care of Persons with Disabilities and Those with Autism Spectrum Disorder in Riyadh. The forum was held under the patronage of Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz and organized by the Autism Families Association in partnership with the Human Rights Commission at the commission’s headquarters on Tuesday. Al-Tuwaijri said Saudi Arabia must continue strengthening the rights of people with disabilities and turn legal guarantees into practices that affect their daily lives. “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Law provides an integrated legal framework founded on viewing a person with a disability as a rights-holder, rather than merely a recipient of care and services,” she said. “At the forefront of these rights are non-discrimination, justice and equality, equal opportunities, accessibility, reasonable accommodations, and the promotion of independence and participation.” Al-Tuwaijri said the forum reflected broader developments in disability rights in the Kingdom and highlighted the importance of moving from regulations to implementation. “The importance of this forum lies in strengthening national capabilities, raising awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities and those with autism spectrum disorder, and highlighting relevant legislation,” she said. She also pointed to the establishment of the Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities, created by a Cabinet decision to ensure that people with disabilities receive their rights and have access to care and rehabilitation services. “These achievements, successes and guarantees for the rights of persons with disabilities would not have been possible without an integrated national system that applies and remains committed to the highest national and international standards,” she added. The forum stressed the importance of raising awareness of rights and regulations, addressing challenges facing beneficiaries, and strengthening legislation governing education, employment, universal accessibility, and protection from exploitation and abuse. At the forum, Prince Mohammed launched a legal guide to the rights of people with disabilities and those with autism, alongside the “I Know My Right” awareness initiative. The association also signed memorandums of understanding with government and nonprofit organizations.