2 sides discuss scientific, knowledge cooperation, ways to enhance integration

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Salman, chairman of the King Fahd National Library, has received in Riyadh Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Bahrain’s minister of transportation and telecommunications, and chairman of the Bahrain Center for Strategic, International and Energy Studies. The two sides discussed scientific and knowledge cooperation and ways to enhance integration between research centers and national libraries. Prince Faisal witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the library and the center. The memorandum aims to establish fruitful cooperation to serve the research and knowledge communities. It covers knowledge and scientific exchange, sharing information and documents, hosting visits by delegations and specialists, organizing seminars, workshops and conferences, and developing joint training programs. Prince Faisal said the memorandum helped to strengthen the existing partnership with Bahrain in research and studies, and served as a model for institutional integration in preserving, producing and making knowledge accessible.