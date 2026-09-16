NEW DELHI: India summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat on Wednesday over a collision involving Pakistani naval units and an Indian naval vessel in international waters, India’s foreign ministry said.

The collision occurred Tuesday in the northern Arabian Sea. No major damage was reported, the ministry said.

India described the incident as “unacceptable and unprofessional” and asked Pakistan to ensure its military units exercise caution and follow bilateral agreements to prevent similar incidents. India also asked its top diplomat in Islamabad to raise the issue with Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan’s government.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since gaining independence from British rule in 1947, two over disputed Kashmir. Each country administers part of the region, but both claim it in full.

Tensions escalated sharply last year after suspected militants killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists, in Indian-administered Kashmir. India blamed Pakistan, which denied involvement.

The attack was followed by tit-for-tat military strikes that brought the nuclear-armed rivals close to a wider war over the disputed region.