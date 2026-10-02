Participating in Rome was meaningful to Alwasiyah because of the city’s rich history and its profound connection to art

She presented two works created 20 years apart: “Memory,” created during her childhood in 2006, and “The Last Dance,” her latest completed work from 2026

Riyadh: Saudi visual artist Reem Alwasiyah, known professionally as Reem Wassy, took part in Roma Impressions 2026, held at Palazzo Velli Expo in September. Participating in Rome was particularly meaningful to Alwasiyah because of the city’s rich history and its profound connection to art. At the exhibition, she presented two works created 20 years apart: “Memory,” created during her childhood in 2006, and “The Last Dance,” her latest completed work from 2026. The contrast between the two works drew significant attention from visitors, many of whom were struck by the idea of seeing two paintings created two decades apart. “The Last Dance” in particular received strong admiration from the audience. Alwasiyah, who grew up in the coastal city of Jeddah, points out that “Memory” and “The Last Dance” represent two different stages in her artistic journey. She explains that “Memory” reflects her early days of learning ornamentation and her passion for cultures and their intricate details, while “The Last Dance” reflects the maturity of her experience and the evolution of her artistic vision after 20 years of work and experimentation. This span of time is not merely a difference in years, but a complete journey of transformation in tools, vision and her relationship with the canvas. Alwasiyah notes that “The Last Dance” speaks of the beautiful moments and feelings we live, and of the fact that everything may come to an end, yet we must enjoy the moment and live its details, even if it is the last. She said that “the work does not call for sadness as much as it calls for celebrating the present moment and being aware of its value, because the idea is not in the ending itself, but in how we live what comes before it.” Her philosophy is rooted in the belief that art is freedom, without rules or boundaries. She sees art as a language shaped by personality, perspective and emotion, and believes that life itself is art, found in people, spaces, emotions, words and everyday moments. Alwasiyah’s artistic journey has taken her across Egypt, Barcelona, Vienna, Venice, Rome and Paris, including her participation at the prestigious Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. Looking ahead, Alwasiyah hopes to see Saudi art and Saudi artists continue to shine and be present around the world. She aspires to build Reem Wassy into a globally recognized artistic name, with a vision that art is not simply something to look at, but something to experience and live. She aspires to be a distinguished artistic presence for Saudi Arabia, reflecting the image of a Saudi artist who possesses vision, identity and presence, stressing that “art, for her, is not merely a product to be displayed, but an experience to be lived and translated into a visual language that transcends borders.” Rooted in Saudi Arabia and inspired by life itself, Reem Alwasiyah continues to create with freedom, passion, and a vision that reaches beyond borders.