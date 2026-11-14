Madinah integrates cultural identity with sustainable development to enhance quality of life

The city plans to plant 2.1 million trees and establish extensive green spaces

MADINAH: The holy city of Madinah embodies a people-centered urban model that integrates authentic cultural identity with sustainable development, balancing heritage preservation, modern infrastructure, and environmental stewardship to enhance quality of life. The city's urban development targets include planting 2.1 million trees, ensuring extensive green space, and establishing a 777 km network of cycling paths to foster a healthier environment. In public transportation, an integrated network of 177 buses operating across 15 routes and 371 stations connects districts throughout the city, improving mobility efficiency for both residents and visitors. To humanize urban spaces and reconnect communities with history, the 175 km Badr Historical Route links 40 landmarks and 25 villages, highlighting their cultural value alongside modern urban growth. According to an Oxford Business Group report, Madinah — home to 2.1 million residents — has over 4,000 historical and cultural sites, underscoring the depth of its heritage assets and integrated development pathways.