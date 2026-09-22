2 officials discuss ways to strengthen cooperation, coordinate efforts in health, humanitarian relief

RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and supervisor general of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, met the World Health Organization’s Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday. The two officials discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and coordinate efforts in health and humanitarian relief, and reviewed progress on joint projects supporting vulnerable communities worldwide. Ghebreyesus praised Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian and medical efforts through KSrelief, highlighting the center’s role in supporting healthcare systems and responding to health crises and emergencies in countries in need.