ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) announced on Tuesday that it has launched a digital platform to handle investor queries and requests faster and in a more coordinated and transparent manner.

Pakistan has sought to increase foreign direct investment as it attempts to move away from reliance on bilateral and multilateral creditors to shore up its foreign exchange reserves and ensure economic growth.

It formed the SIFC, a hybrid civil-military government body in 2023 to attract international investment in key economic sectors such as mines and minerals, livestock, agriculture, tourism and others.

In a press release, the SIFC said its platform, the "Ticketing Hub," provides a structured digital channel through which investors can raise queries, submit requests, and track their progress. This brings different stages of investor facilitation into a single coordinated system, it added.

"Through this digital mechanism, SIFC is improving the organization and management of investor-related requests while facilitating more effective coordination with relevant government institutions," the SIFC said.

"The system provides a clear and structured workflow for handling queries, helping ensure that investor concerns are appropriately communicated and followed up through the relevant channels."

It said the Ticketing Hub strengthens case tracking, improves visibility of request status, and supports more responsive follow-ups.

"The digital platform forms part of SIFC’s wider efforts to provide organized, investor-centric and coordinated facilitation across Pakistan’s investment landscape," the government body said.

While Pakistan has signed agreements worth billions of dollars since the SIFC was formed in 2023, the government said last year it has only received $2 billion in foreign investment since the body was created.

The government insists the SIFC plays a crucial role in removing "bureaucratic hurdles" that previously discouraged international investors.