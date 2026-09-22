Space opens up into different sections, features trampolines, inflatable games, physical challenges

JEDDAH: A visit to Xtreme Play at Jeddah’s Sultan Mall starts with a simple routine: shoes come off, grip socks stay on and the jumping begins. Once inside, the space covering some 2,600 sq. meters opens up into different sections, with trampolines, inflatable games and physical challenges spread across the center. A full day’s entry costs SR89 ($23) on weekdays and SR129 on weekends and public holidays. At the Sultan Mall branch, a Saudi National Day offer is currently available — a monthly pass priced at SR196. The pass includes access to jumping and inflatable activities, interactive challenges, the climbing wall and group games. The trampoline arena is a good place to start, with plenty of room for free jumping before moving on to trampoline basketball, dodgeball or volleyball. There is also a football area for a more traditional game, giving children another space to run around and play together. The slam dunk area adds another challenge, while the airbag offers a softer landing after a jump. Moving between the different sections keeps the experience active without making it feel like the same activity is being repeated. The foam pit is another stop worth making, especially after trying the jumps. There are daily and weekly group challenges that add a competitive element, making the visit more interactive when going with family or friends. The Inflatable Ninja Warriors area brings a different kind of challenge. Climbing, jumping, balancing and sliding through the obstacles is difficult and requires more coordination, and this section can be more physically demanding. It is also where children can test their balance and see how far they can get through the different challenges. Three halls are available for birthdays, events and sports training, with activities including gymnastics, ballet, karate, taekwondo and judo. An upper viewing lounge overlooks the park and gives parents a place to sit and take a break, with food and drinks available. With so many activities in one place, Xtreme Play can easily fill a few hours. For more details visit @xtremeplayksa.