In Taiz, the agency distributed safe drinking water through 13 distribution points

In Lahj, KSrelief pumped safe drinking water for displaced people and families most in need

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has provided safe drinking water to 5,399 people in Yemen’s Taiz and Lahj governorates through projects targeting displaced people, families most in need, and affected communities. In Taiz, the agency distributed safe drinking water through 13 distribution points as part of an emergency response program for displaced people in the governorate. The initiative benefited 3,480 people from 500 families and served affected and host communities. In Lahj, KSrelief pumped safe drinking water for displaced people and families most in need, benefiting 1,919 people. The assistance forms part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian efforts through KSrelief to improve living conditions and provide access to safe water. The center’s water assistance also extends to Aden, where KSrelief provided safe drinking water through 14 distribution points and distributed 454 water storage containers. The project benefited 371 families. A separate emergency water project in Al-Buraiqeh district is providing about 2,800 people with daily supplies of potable water. The project includes 21 water tanks installed on concrete bases, together with distribution and safe drainage systems. KSrelief is also distributing 800 water containers as part of the initiative. Regular laboratory testing is being conducted under the project to ensure the water meets approved health and safety standards. The water initiatives are part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian assistance to Yemen through KSrelief. The center’s efforts include projects for displaced people and families affected by the humanitarian situation across several governorates. The latest assistance combines emergency distribution with infrastructure for storing and delivering water. In Aden, the projects include both the distribution of water and the provision of containers for storage, while the Al-Buraiqeh initiative adds tanks, drainage systems, and regular water testing. According to KSrelief, the initiatives are intended to reduce health risks associated with contaminated water supplies and strengthen the resilience of displaced families and host communities, while helping provide basic necessities and suitable conditions for recovery in Yemen.