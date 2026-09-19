Shura Council speaker stresses need to build on achievements ahead of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council Speaker and President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh will chair the union’s 43rd executive committee session in Cairo on Sunday, attended by representatives of member Arab parliaments and legislative councils. Al-Asheikh said Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, attaches great importance to joint Arab action and supports initiatives to strengthen inter-Arab coordination. He highlighted parliamentary diplomacy as a key pillar for unifying positions, advancing Arab causes and promoting regional stability. The Shura Council speaker said the executive committee is meeting at a time that requires stronger parliamentary coordination and effective mechanisms. Al-Asheikh stressed the need to build on existing achievements and prioritize practical programs to enhance the union’s impact regionally and internationally. The Shura Council delegation includes Secretary-General Mohammed Al-Mutairi and council member and executive committee member Abdulaziz Al-Muhanna.