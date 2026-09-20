ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered more than 2.2 million people under a special fuel relief scheme, the country’s information minister said on Sunday, adding that they were planning to expand the scheme amid global price shocks.

Sharif last week announced a subsidy of Rs100 [$0.36] per liter for owners of motorcycles and three-wheelers for up to 20 liters of petrol a month, while owners of cars with engines of up to 800cc can claim the same discount on up to 30 liters.

The government decided to launch the scheme to cushion low-income motorists from the impact of surging oil prices as tensions in the Middle East between the US and Iran as well as Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia drive up global oil prices.

“As of now, 2.2 million people have registered for the scheme,” Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday. “The scheme is progressing very successfully, and changes will also be made in light of public feedback.”

The government had removed the requirement for motorists to purchase minimum five liters of fuel in a single transaction to avail the subsidy plan, according to the minister. All motorcycles, rickshaws and qingqis registered after January 1, 2006 were now eligible for registration under the scheme.

Islamabad has raised the price of petroleum products repeatedly over the past few weeks. A liter of petrol currently costs Rs389.14 [$1.4], while that of high-speed diesel is priced at Rs424.04 [$1.53].

Motorcycles, qingqi rickshaws and rickshaws that require less than five liters of petrol will also receive a Rs500 discount once a week against a single token, according to Sharif’s office.

The prime minister has directed that the scope of beneficiaries be expanded and that the fuel discount be “provided with dignity, ease and without interruption to those eligible under the scheme.”

Tarar said the subsidy scheme had been introduced for the people who were most deserving of relief, adding that around 25 million motorcycles were registered in Pakistan whose users could benefit from the scheme.

“The registration procedure is also being shown on television and social media, and it is extremely simple,” he said. “My request is that you continue to provide your feedback and make full use of this scheme.”