RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a written message from Jordan’s King Abdullah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.



The message, concerning Saudi-Jordanian relations, was received by the Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of the Economic and Development Affairs Deputyship Abdulrahman Al-Rassi.



Al-Rassi held a meeting on Wednesday in Riyadh with Jordan’s ambassador to the Kingdom Haitham Abu Al-Foul.



During the meeting, Saudi-Jordanian relations were reviewed, and topics of mutual interest were discussed, SPA added.