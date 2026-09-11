SAN FRANCISCO: Saudi Arabia is building an integrated model to attract leading artificial intelligence companies and help them expand globally, Communications and Information Technology Minister Abdullah Al-Swaha said in Silicon Valley on Friday. Speaking at the fourth edition of the Frontier Leaders Forum 2026, held under the theme “AI Forward: A Global Frontier,” Al-Swaha said the Kingdom’s approach was centered on providing AI companies with three key resources: computing capacity, capital and access to customers. He cited Grok as an example of this approach, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s partnership with US AI company xAI and Saudi AI company Humain to deploy Grok in the Kingdom and develop large-scale AI computing infrastructure. Al-Swaha said the Kingdom aimed to build on that experience and attract more global AI companies, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Saudi Arabia is working with the private sector to develop more than 14 gigawatts of computing capacity, he said, providing infrastructure for advanced AI companies while helping reduce operating costs and improve efficiency. Humain is developing a range of AI infrastructure and platforms in the Kingdom, including AI cloud and high-performance computing services designed to support training, fine-tuning, inference and other AI workloads. Al-Swaha also highlighted the Kingdom’s expanding use of generative AI, AI agents and augmented-reality applications across sectors including healthcare, government services, transportation and logistics. He said Saudi Arabia would continue working with Silicon Valley around talent, technology and trust while providing the computing capacity, customers and capital needed to help the next generation of AI companies scale internationally. Al-Swaha held a series of meetings during his visit with technology and investment executives to discuss expanding AI investment in the Kingdom, developing advanced models and applications and integrating them with infrastructure and computing capabilities being developed by Humain. He met General Catalyst’s CEO Hemant Taneja to discuss expanding the investment firm’s AI and advanced-technology activities in Saudi Arabia, enabling its portfolio companies to develop and deploy applied AI solutions and using Humain’s computing capabilities to accelerate implementation in priority sectors. Al-Swaha also met Arcee AI’s founder and CEO Mark McQuade to discuss expanding the use of the company’s Trinity open and enterprise models and deploying them across Humain’s infrastructure. He held talks with Engramme’s co-founder and CEO Gabriel Kreiman on AI memory and continuous-learning applications designed to allow organizations to build models that learn from their own data, knowledge and operating environments. Infrastructure was another focus of the meetings. Al-Swaha met Supermicro’s founder and CEO Charles Liang to discuss AI factory solutions, including integrated systems, liquid cooling and high-density architectures aimed at improving energy efficiency and supporting large-scale AI data centers. He also met Upscale AI’s CEO Barun Kar to discuss high-performance AI networking and improving connectivity between computing accelerators, memory and storage to maximize the use of computing resources. A further meeting with Velaura AI’s co-founder and CEO Rajiv Khemani focused on integrating energy-efficient computing technologies into Humain’s infrastructure and supporting the expansion of AI applications and autonomous systems.