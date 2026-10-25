RIYADH: Saudi King Salman has ordered a series of measures to support citizens following a proposal by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as Saudi Electricity Company and National Water Company announced changes to electricity and water consumption rates effective Jan. 1, 2027. The measures include a monthly allowance of 500 riyals ($133) for civilian and military employees, retirees and eligible family members of deceased social insurance beneficiaries, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Social security recipients will also receive 500 riyals a month to help offset higher electricity and water costs. The measures also raise the minimum wage threshold for Saudi workers to count toward private-sector Saudization quotas under the Nitaqat program to 5,000 riyals after six months, then to 6,000 riyals 12 months later. The changes aim to boost wages and support Saudi employment in the private sector.