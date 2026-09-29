RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a message to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, inviting him to participate in the second GCC-EU Summit, which the Kingdom will host in October. The message was delivered by Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled during a meeting with the Kuwaiti emir in Kuwait City. King Salman also invited Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa to the summit. Saudi Ambassador to Bahrain Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi delivered the message during a meeting with the Bahraini king at Al-Sakhir Palace. King Hamad expressed his appreciation to King Salman for the invitation, praising the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two kingdoms and their commitment to strengthening them for the benefit of their peoples. He thanked King Salman for his efforts to strengthen Saudi-Bahraini relations and commended Saudi Arabia’s role in advancing joint Gulf action. King Hamad expressed hope that the GCC-EU Summit would strengthen the close partnership and deepen longstanding cooperation between the GCC states and the EU in pursuit of their shared interests.