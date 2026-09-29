RIYADH: The Media Innovation Bootcamp, an initiative of the Saudi Media Forum, has extended registration until Oct. 15. The event will bring together local and international media, technology and innovation experts as judges and mentors. The judging panel includes Tekken Media Arts CEO and Founder Scott Livingston, Enseom Media Ventures Founder Simon Thethi, UNKNOWN and CINEMALISTICS Co-Founder Douglas Scott, and Saudi Innovation Club President Majed bin Anzan, along with executives and experts from international media companies. The bootcamp will focus on three tracks: Artificial Intelligence-Augmented Journalism, Smart Content Creation and AI Virtual Presenters. Participants will develop technology-focused ideas and projects through training, mentorship and workshops led by experts in media, technology and entrepreneurship. The program aims to help participants develop their ideas into projects and assess them with feedback from industry experts. The registration extension gives innovators and creators more time to apply and take part in the program. The bootcamp is a part of preparations for the third Saudi Media Forum in 2027 and is focused on innovation, talent development and industry collaboration.