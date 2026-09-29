The trails were assessed by the Saudi Climbing and Hiking Federation for safety and compliance with international standards

RIYADH: The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve has achieved a milestone in adventure sports and ecotourism in Saudi Arabia, with 10 of its hiking trails becoming the first in the Kingdom to receive international accreditation. “The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority has obtained international accreditation for 10 hiking trails, making them the first accredited trails in the Kingdom and adding a new achievement to the Kingdom’s record in adventure sports and ecotourism,” the authority said. “The hiking trails have been developed to international standards, offering unprecedented natural experiences at the heart of the royal reserve,” it added. The Saudi Climbing and Hiking Federation granted the accreditation following comprehensive assessments and site surveys. According to the federation, the trails met internationally recognized standards, providing a safe environment for mountain hiking and nature exploration. The milestone makes the royal reserve the first in Saudi Arabia to earn such recognition, further enhancing the Kingdom’s profile in adventure tourism and ecotourism. The achievement strengthens the reserve’s position as a unique global destination for ecotourism and adventure, while reflecting ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure in line with national goals to enhance quality of life and support sustainable tourism. The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority has made significant efforts to strengthen biodiversity and expand habitats for wildlife and native plant species, while partnerships with government, private-sector and nonprofit organizations have supported environmental awareness campaigns and community engagement initiatives. Its conservation achievements include rehabilitating more than 750,000 hectares of degraded land and planting more than 4 million seedlings throughout the reserve. The royal reserve is also a haven for migratory birds and endangered species. During last year’s migratory season, field teams from the royal reserve spotted more than 300 great white pelicans at one of five sites within the reserve recognized as Important Bird and Biodiversity Areas. The reserve is home to 26 bird species listed internationally as endangered. The royal reserve covers 130,700 sq. km, spanning parts of the Northern Borders region, Jouf, Tabuk and Hail. It is one of the first stops in the Kingdom for birds arriving from Asia and Europe in the fall, and the last before they head north in the spring.