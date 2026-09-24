The conference will focus on the latest scientific developments in ophthalmology and eye surgery

RIYADH: King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital and Research Center is organizing its 43rd annual international conference, with the participation of a distinguished group of ophthalmology experts and specialists from Saudi Arabia and abroad. The conference, held from Oct. 1-3 at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh, is one of the region’s most prominent specialized medical events, with the participation of 88 Saudi speakers alongside 12 international speakers, including some of the world’s leading ophthalmologists and eye surgeons. This year’s conference will focus on the latest scientific developments in ophthalmology and eye surgery, including the cornea, anterior segment, vitreoretinal surgery, medical retina, uveitis, glaucoma, pediatric ophthalmology, and oculoplastic surgery. The conference will feature an intensive scientific program comprising lectures, training workshops, and specialized discussions showcasing the latest treatment methods and surgical techniques. The organizing committee said that the conference represented an important platform for exchanging expertise, and provided participants with an opportunity to learn about the latest medical innovations in ophthalmology, contributing to enhancing healthcare practices and raising the standard of services provided to patients. The conference will also be accompanied by a comprehensive medical exhibition featuring the latest devices, technologies, and medications used in ophthalmology and eye surgery.