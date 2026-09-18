The meeting reviewed security cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries, ways to strengthen them, and several issues of common interest

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif met on Thursday in Riyadh with Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) of Qatar Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. The meeting reviewed security cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries, ways to strengthen them, and several issues of common interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday. Following the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz and Sheikh Khalifa co-chaired the fourth meeting of the Security and Military Committee under the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council.