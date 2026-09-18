The agreement provides for monthly support of $80 for orphans to help ease the financial burden on the families caring for them

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has signed an agreement with the Refaq Association in Hail to meet basic needs and provide care for orphans in Djibouti. The agreement provides for monthly support of $80 for orphans to help ease the financial burden on the families caring for them; a clothing initiative to meet clothing needs; and vouchers for orphans through a contracted commercial partner, benefiting 400 people directly and 1,600 indirectly. Separately, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of KSrelief, recently held a video call with Kirsty McNeill, the UK minister of state for development and Africa. The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest related to relief and humanitarian affairs, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in support of humanitarian efforts in countries in need. McNeill praised the Kingdom’s humanitarian and relief efforts, commending the aid agency’s role in alleviating the suffering of people affected by crises and disasters.