Authorities carried out 10,746 inspections last month and found 847 petroleum and petrochemical violations

Violations included unlicensed petroleum and petrochemical operations and improper use of petroleum products

RIYADH: The Ministry of Energy’s inspection teams conducted 10,746 inspections last month, detecting 847 violations of the Law of Petroleum and Petrochemical Products and the Law on the Distribution of Dry Gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas for Residential and Commercial Purposes. The violations included unlicensed petroleum and petrochemical activities, unlicensed retail sales of LPG cylinders, non-compliance with approved gas tariffs, transporting and selling petroleum products through unlicensed carriers, and using petroleum products for unauthorized purposes. The inspections aim to strengthen regulatory compliance, ensure the security and reliability of petroleum and petrochemical supplies, curb unlawful practices and protect the market. The ministry urged consumers to report violations by calling the toll-free Beneficiary Services Center at 1914, through the TAQA partner services app or via the national Tawakkalna app. Reports are handled through the ministry’s 20 inspection branches across the Kingdom, which operate around the clock to ensure prompt response, timely follow-up and effective handling of emergencies.