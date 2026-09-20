Law supports development of modern regulatory environment by defining rights, regulating mechanisms, says commission

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Music Commission has outlined the key features of the new copyright law and its implications for the Kingdom’s music sector, explaining that it strengthens protections for the rights of artists, creators and producers while providing a clearer framework for managing, licensing and commercially benefiting from their musical works. The commission said the law supports the development of a modern regulatory environment for the sector by defining rights and regulating mechanisms for dealing with them, helping strengthen the sustainability of creators’ incomes and increase the confidence of investors and partners in the Saudi music market. According to the body, greater clarity around rights gives artists and companies more ability to manage musical works and license their use, supporting the protection of creative output and the regulation of its commercial exploitation. The legislative framework also strengthens the investment environment in the cultural sector by regulating the relationship between rights holders and entities using creative works, while supporting the sustainability of revenues generated through music production. The commission noted that the National Intellectual Property Policy supports the music and cultural sectors by raising awareness among technology, arts and culture-based startups about the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and training them in effective practices in this field. The policy aims to promote the use of intellectual property tools and strategies across various sectors, supporting the growth of the creative economy and its contribution to the national economy. The Music Commission said its role includes regulating the sector through legal and regulatory tools, raising awareness among artists, creators and musicians about mechanisms for protecting their rights, and supporting the development of policies governing Saudi Arabia’s music sector. It called on stakeholders to review contracts and applicable policies, follow the commission’s guidance materials and document musical works, helping creators protect their output and manage their rights. These steps reflect a broader move toward strengthening the regulatory environment for Saudi Arabia’s music industry, balancing the protection of rights holders with opportunities to invest in and license creative works, while supporting the sector’s growth and sustainability.