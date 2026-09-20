ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will highlight Pakistan’s efforts to promote regional peace at the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the foreign office said on Sunday, as world leaders gather for the summit in New York in the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Dar, who also serves as Pakistan’s foreign minister, left for New York on Sunday, where he will accompany PM Shehbaz Sharif from Sept. 21-25 to attend the UNGA. His visit takes place amid tensions between the United States (US) and Iran with no diplomatic breakthrough in sight, and with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels increasingly launching attacks against Saudi Arabia.

“During his extensive engagements, he will highlight Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional and international peace and stability, and exchange views on important regional and international challenges,” the foreign office said.

The deputy PM will also attend the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, the foreign office said, during which he will highlight Pakistan’s support for the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir.

Dar will attend several OIC ministerial meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA, including the OIC Foreign Ministers’ Annual Coordination Meeting and other OIC Contact Group meetings, it added.

“As a reflection of Pakistan’s strong support for the Palestinian cause, DPM/FM will attend several high level meetings on the issue of Palestine,” the statement said.

The foreign office said Dar would attend the meeting of the Group of Eight Arab Islamic countries, as well as the High-level Ministerial Meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, among others.

The Pakistani deputy premier will speak at the UN Security Council high-level briefing on artificial intelligence, in addition to attending the high-level meeting on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

He will also chair a meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers.

“DPM/FM will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from several countries, in addition to accompanying the Prime Minister during high level bilateral meetings and engagements,” the foreign office said.

Pakistan has played an active role as a mediator in the US-Iran conflict ever since it began in February. Islamabad has brokered peace talks between both sides and remained in constant contact with the leaderships of both countries in hopes of brokering a long-term peace deal.