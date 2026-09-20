At UN General Assembly’s 81st session, Saudi Arabia emphasizes dialogue, cooperation and efforts to address shared challenges

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan affirmed that the Kingdom’s participation in the high-level 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York represents its commitment to international peace and security. This year’s participation builds on the country’s longstanding approach of engaging with the international community to support peace and security, promote dialogue and mediation, and contribute to efforts to address shared challenges. In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, Prince Faisal said: “The Kingdom views the proceedings of this session, held under the theme ‘Restoring Trust and Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Meets Everyone’s Aspirations,’ as an opportunity to reaffirm the principles upon which international institutions, foremost among them the UN, were established. “These include fulfilling their role in establishing security and peace, upholding international laws and norms, and strengthening international cooperation in addressing crises.” In light of the current political developments in the region, he added, the Kingdom is emphasizing the need to uphold the principles of international law, including respect for the sovereignty of states, the peaceful resolution of disputes, and ensuring the safety and freedom of navigation through international waterways. Prince Faisal also noted that, through its participation this year, the Kingdom is placing emphasis on sustainable development, particularly as it pertains to artificial intelligence technologies. This includes how they can be used responsibly to develop sectors, enhance their efficiency, and support innovation in ways that deliver tangible benefits to users, aligning with the Kingdom’s designation of 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence. Saudi Arabia has been a UN member since 1945 and has traditionally used multilateral forums to engage on regional and international issues. In recent history, the Kingdom has played a significant role in hosting and facilitating diplomatic efforts, particularly the Jeddah peace talks on Ukraine, which brought together international representatives in 2023; its numerous efforts concerning the Gaza conflict and its participation in Arab and Islamic diplomatic initiatives; and its role in supporting dialogue between conflicting parties in the region. Saudi Arabia has also increasingly highlighted technology and innovation as part of its broader Vision 2030 agenda, with AI emerging as a key area of investment and development. The focus on AI at this year’s UN gathering underscores its efforts to promote responsible adoption of the technology across sectors.