RIYADH: Debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles damaged a building, a construction project and a vehicle in Riyadh on Tuesday, Saudi Civil Defense said.

A Civil Defense spokesperson said the missiles were launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia and destroyed before the debris fell in the Saudi capital.

Civil Defense crews responded to the incident and followed established procedures, the spokesperson said. The statement did not say whether anyone was injured.

Earlier on Tuesday, air defenses intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles aimed at the Kingdom’s Eastern Province. They also shot down four drones targeting southern Saudi Arabia, coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Civil Defense issued warnings for the Eastern Province and Al-Kharj around 3 a.m. local time before giving the all-clear.

The attacks came as senior regional officials gathered in Iran for talks aimed at reducing tensions. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been attacking Saudi Arabia since announcing a blockade on Saudi oil exports through the Red Sea.