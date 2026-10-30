Thick fog wrapped the peaks and terraced slopes of Shada Al-Asfal Mountain in Al-Baha, creating a breathtaking scene as rain clouds drifted across the landscape. Lightning lit up the skies over Tihama while waterfalls poured down mountainsides into lush valleys below. As sunset colors blended with mist and low-hanging clouds, the mountain revealed one of its most captivating faces. Captured by SPA, the images showcase the dramatic interplay of rain, light, greenery, and rugged peaks that make Shada Al-Asfal one of Saudi Arabia’s most remarkable natural attractions. Renowned for its rich agricultural heritage, striking geological formations, caves, and unique location between the Tihama plains and Sarawat highlands, the mountain offers visitors a glimpse of the Kingdom’s diverse natural beauty.

• All photos by SPA