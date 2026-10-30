Prince Khalid spoke with Canadian, German, and Spanish defense ministers

RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman held separate calls with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and his counterparts from Canada, Germany and Spain to discuss defense cooperation and regional developments, including Houthi attacks against the Kingdom.In a post on X, Prince Khalid said he and Rutte reviewed aspects of defense cooperation and discussed coordination on regional developments to promote regional and international security and stability.They also discussed other topics of mutual interest, he added.In a separate call with Canadian Minister of National Defense David McGuinty, the two ministers discussed prospects for Saudi-Canadian defense cooperation and regional developments, while condemning Houthi attacks against the Kingdom.Prince Khalid also extended condolences over the deaths of Canadian military personnel in a fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta and wished those injured a speedy recovery.The Saudi minister also spoke with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, reviewing bilateral defense relations and coordination on regional developments to promote security and stability. They also condemned the Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.In a separate conversation with Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, Prince Khalid discussed defense cooperation and ways to strengthen Saudi-Spanish relations.They also reviewed regional developments following the Houthi attacks against the Kingdom and efforts to promote security and stability, he said.