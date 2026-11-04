In a similar project, Jazan Technical College is promoting environmental responsibility by planting 1,000 saplings through a volunteer program

AL-AHSA: Al-Ahsa Gov. Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr on Wednesday launched a SR3 million ($800,000) initiative to plant 100,000 trees across the governorate, aiming to expand green spaces, increase vegetation cover and support environmental sustainability. The initiative is being implemented in cooperation with the Al-Ahsa Development Authority and Tanmiah Food Co., with support from the Environment Fund and Al-Ahsa municipality. It reflects joint efforts to develop vegetation cover, expand green spaces, improve the urban landscape and promote environmental awareness and responsibility among community members. It also strengthens community partnerships and supports sustainable environmental development in Al-Ahsa. Meanwhile, Jazan Technical College, in collaboration with the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification in Jazan, launched an environmental initiative to plant 1,000 saplings — including neem trees, bougainvillea and roses — as part of a volunteering program. College Dean Mohammed Salili said the initiative seeks to promote environmental responsibility, build partnerships with specialized national entities, encourage volunteerism, expand vegetation cover and preserve natural resources. It also aims to raise awareness of the importance of tree planting and encourage sustainable practices through activities combining environmental education with hands-on fieldwork.