21 projects selected from 75 submissions across Saudi Arabia, Gulf

RIYADH: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center hosted the Future of Nursing: AI and Innovation hackathon on Nov. 1-2, with 21 projects selected from 75 submissions across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf. The hackathon empowered nurses to use artificial intelligence and digital technologies to develop practical solutions to everyday challenges in patient care and the workplace, enhancing patient safety, quality of care and workforce sustainability. Nurses, healthcare practitioners and technology and AI specialists developed prototypes with guidance from clinical and technical experts. Those participating had access to prototyping labs and 3D printing facilities, with sessions held in person in Riyadh and online for those joining from elsewhere. Organized in strategic partnership with the Center of Digital Entrepreneurship, the projects will be judged on Nov. 10 based on their potential impact, innovation, feasibility and scalability. Winning projects will have opportunities for incubation and further development, supporting their progression to testing and implementation in healthcare settings. The hackathon was part of the center’s wider efforts to advance innovation in nursing and enable healthcare professionals to develop solutions to everyday workplace challenges, improving the patient experience and the quality of healthcare services.