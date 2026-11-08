ISLAMABAD: Wicket-keeper batter Hamza Zahoor scored an unbeaten century under pressure on Sunday, helping Pakistan beat arch-rivals India by three wickets in a group match of the Under-19 Asia Cup cricket tournament.

This was Pakistan’s second successive win in the tournament, following their nine-wicket win over the UAE on Nov. 6 in the Group A clash between the two sides.

India batted first and were bowled out for 208 from 46.3 overs. Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Niqab Shafiq took three wickets each, while Pakistani bowler Mohammad Sayyam took one wicket.

“Chasing 209, Pakistan crossed the finish line in 48.1 overs with three wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare, courtesy of a match-winning unbeaten 100 off 108 balls from Hamza, who struck 10 fours and three sixes,” the PCB wrote in a statement.

Pakistan encountered some difficulties while chasing the target, slipping to 61 for five inside 15 overs. Zahoor and Hasnain Abbas Dar, who scored 38 runs, scored a partnership of 107 runs for the sixth wicket that revived Pakistan’s hopes and helped them beat India.

For India, Manal Chauhan took three wickets for 32.

Pakistan defeated India by a commanding 191 runs in the final of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup in Dubai to lift the trophy last year.