ABU DHABI: Pakistani publishers are showcasing Urdu and English titles at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair this week, the Pakistani embassy in the UAE said on Monday, describing the publications as a diverse collection of the country’s literary, educational, cultural and intellectual heritage.

Pakistan is among 95 countries taking part in one of the Arab world’s largest book fairs, now in its 35th year and running at the ADNEC Centre from September 13 to 18. The six-day program, organized by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, includes more than 1,500 events and features Balkan culture as this year’s guest of honor.

The Pakistan Pavilion at the fair was inaugurated by Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE Shafqat Ali Khan.

"It features publications from the NBF, Book Corner Pakistan and other leading Pakistani publishers, covering Urdu and English literature, children’s books, education, history, culture, religion, poetry, fiction, biographies and contemporary works," the embassy said about Pakistan's pavilion.

The ambassador also met Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, executive director of the Arabic Language Centre, which organizes the fair. The two discussed scope for cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE in literature, publishing, translation, education and cultural exchange, the embassy said, without detailing any agreement.

The UAE is home to a large Pakistani expatriate population, one of the biggest national communities in the country.