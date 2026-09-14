ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Finance Division said on Monday that the UAE-based International Foodstuffs Company (IFFCO) has expressed its interest in expanding its $100 million investment, describing the South Asian nation as an important country for it.

IFFCO is a multinational group headquartered in the UAE. Established since 1975, its portfolio boasts of several FMCG brands and says it operates in around 50 countries with 80 brands that are available over 100 markets.

An IFFCO delegation, led by the group’s director Abdelghani Abdullah, met Finance Minister Muhamma Aurangzeb in Islamabad to discuss the group’s investment plans and government facilitation. Abdullah told the finance minister that IFFCO has been operating in Pakistan since 2006 and invested around $100 million in the country.

“The IFFCO delegation expressed interest in further expanding its investment in Pakistan, particularly in view of the growth potential of the domestic industrial and food sectors,” the Finance Division said.

“The delegation noted that IFFCO supplies products to major companies operating in Pakistan and sees significant opportunities to grow alongside its customers and the wider economy.”

Abdullah informed the finance minister that IFFCO started in Pakistan with only a single oil and fats refinery. It later expanded to two refineries and five manufacturing sites. He said the UAE-based company has diversified into seed crushing, animal nutrition and feed mills, contributing to employment, local value addition and the broader food supply chain in Pakistan.

Aurangzeb welcomed IFFCO’s interest in further investment and expansion in Pakistan, assuring the delegation of the government’s continued support.

“He emphasized the importance of facilitating existing investors and creating ecosystem that encourages new investment, industrial growth, employment and greater value addition within the country,” the Finance Division said.

Pakistan enjoys cordial ties and strong business relations with the UAE spanning decades. The Gulf nation is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner after China and the United States, and a major source of foreign investment, with over $10 billion invested in the last two decades.

Approximately 1.8 million Pakistanis reside in the UAE, forming the second largest expatriate group there after Indians. Pakistanis contribute significantly to the UAE’s economy and are seen as a source of livelihood for many families in Pakistan.