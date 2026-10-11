ISLAMABAD: Chinese and Pakistani armies will hold a joint training exercise focusing on counterterrorism operations in high-altitude areas, China’s defense ministry spokesperson said this week.

Pakistan and China have regularly cooperated on defense and security matters. The two countries have held military exercises in the past that span counterterrorism coordination, intelligence sharing, and defense technology partnerships.

Senior Col. Chen Xi, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, said at a press briefing on Saturday that the upcoming exercise will be called Karakorum 2026 and will be held in Korla, Xinjiang.

“Focusing on joint counterterrorism operations in high-altitude areas, the activity will include skills training in UAV operation, on-the-move target search and firing, and long-range sniping, and cover joint command and live-force exercises,” he said.

Xi described it as the first joint army training between the two countries, adding that it will help the two sides deepen cooperation and strengthen interoperability in counterterrorism.

Pakistan and China have maintained one of Asia’s closest defense partnerships since the 1960s, rooted in shared strategic interests and long-term military cooperation. China is Pakistan’s largest supplier of military hardware, providing fighter aircraft, naval vessels, air-defense systems and armored platforms, including co-production of the JF-17 fighter jet under a major joint program launched in 1999.

The two militaries routinely collaborate on training, intelligence exchange and counterterrorism coordination, and conduct regular joint exercises across all three services: army, navy, and air force.

Security cooperation has deepened further under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure project that connects Pakistan and China. Beijing has sought enhanced protection for Chinese workers and infrastructure that are part of the CPEC project, who have suffered attacks at the hands of insurgent groups.