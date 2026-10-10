ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s United Nations envoy Tahir Andrabi said this week that the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement (MJDA) is in harmony with the UN Charter and is defensive in nature, stressing that the pact aims to promote regional peace and stability.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed the trilateral defense pact in Makkah in August. The agreement stipulates that aggression against any one of the three nations will be considered an attack against all three.

Pakistan separately signed a bilateral defense pact with Saudi Arabia in September 2025. The two defense agreements have increasingly come under the spotlight amid intensified attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement against Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly’s First Committee on Friday, Andrabi reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate de-escalation in tensions in the Middle East between the US and Iran, restoration of normal passage for commercial shipping, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region.

“Repeated aggression against sovereign states, and the failure to prevent it are deeply disturbing trends,” Andrabi said. “The Makkah Joint Defense Agreement, between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, defensive in character and consistent with the UN Charter, aims to promote collective efforts for peace, security and stability in the region and beyond.”

The Pakistani envoy highlighted Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts as a mediator between Iran and the US since their conflict began in February. He said Pakistan’s efforts resulted in a temporary ceasefire and the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding earlier this year.

“We continue to make efforts for a negotiated settlement of all outstanding issues for long-term peace and security,” he said.

TROOP DEPLOYMENT UNDER MAKKAH PACT

Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson said on Friday that Islamabad had deployed additional troops to Saudi Arabia under the bilateral defense pact signed between the two countries in September 2025, with any further mobilization to be determined by a trilateral alliance with the Kingdom and Türkiye amid escalating regional tensions.

Foreign office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan told reporters during a briefing on Friday that since 1982, Pakistani armed forces have been present in Saudi Arabia in “some way or the other.”

He said that since the bilateral defense pact between the two sides was signed last year, there has been “some deployment” of Pakistani forces in Saudi Arabia again.

“Now again in the recent, SPDC’s [Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Makkah alliance] meeting, the three countries have decided that appropriate mobilization will be done as per the requirement,’ he added.

Khan said the alliance’s headquarters in Riyadh would determine the size, timing and location of any further deployments, based on its assessment of security threats.

The comments came amid increasing attacks by the Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia. These attacks included strikes on airports in Riyadh and Abha on Oct. 6 and 7 that reportedly killed three people and injured 36 others.