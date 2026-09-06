ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Sunday it had discussed ways to deepen defense cooperation with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye under the Makkah Defense Alliance, following an inaugural meeting of the alliance’s Strategic, Political and Defense Committee in Istanbul late last month.

The trilateral defense pact was signed in Aug. against the backdrop of rising tensions in the Middle East as the United States (US) and Iran continue to trade fire and disrupt regional maritime routes.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye have repeatedly clarified that the agreement, under which an armed attack against one member would be considered an attack against all three, is not against any country but is defensive in nature.

The three countries agreed at the alliance’s first Strategic Political and Defense Committee meeting in Istanbul on Sunday to establish a permanent secretariat in Saudi Arabia, with the first secretary-general coming from Pakistan for a three-year term.

“Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation today with Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said on Sunday, adding that they exchanged views on regional and international developments.

“They also discussed follow-up on the understandings reached at the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Makkah Defense Alliance, held in Istanbul, and agreed to remain in close contact.”

At the Istanbul meeting, the three countries agreed to further institutionalize cooperation to strengthen collective deterrence and defense, including through defense industry cooperation and the joint development and production of technology. Turkiye separately said the alliance could eventually expand to include other countries.

Separately, Dar spoke to his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and thanked him for hosting the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee under the Makkah accord.

“They followed up on the understandings reached at the meeting and discussed ways to further advance cooperation of the Makkah Defense Alliance,” Dar’s ministry said.

“The two Foreign Ministers also exchanged views on regional and international developments.”