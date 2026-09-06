DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Pakistan stumbled to their lowest-ever score in a Twenty20 international cricket match after being dismissed by India for 55 runs at the Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday.

There were no handshakes between players for the two arch-rivals as India went on to win by seven wickets with 68 balls remaining.

Only opening batters Shawaal Zulfiqar (14) and Muneeba Ali (13) got into double figures before Pakistan were bowled out in 18.1 overs after captain Fatima Sana won the toss and chose to bat first. Pakistan collapsed from 27-0 to 35-6.

Spinners Shree Charani (3-7), Prema Rawat (3-9) and Deepti Sharma (2-5) did the damage for India.

Pakistan’s previous lowest score was 56 all out in 11.4 overs against New Zealand at the Women’s T20 World Cup at the same venue in 2024.

India reached 57-3 in 8.4 overs for its third successive win in the Group A game.

Pakistan still has a chance to advance with a game in hand against Hong Kong.