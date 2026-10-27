LAHORE: A rejuvenated Sri Lanka routed Pakistan by eight wickets on Tuesday to end England’s hopes of reaching the ODI tri-series cricket final.

Fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka grabbed a career-best 5-34 as Pakistan was skittled for 110 after captain Kusal Mendis had won the toss and elected to field.

Sri Lanka, which chased down the second-highest target in ODI history of 430 against England in Rawalpindi, then made 114-2 in 18.1 overs before the floodlight towers were fully switched on at the Qaddafi Stadium for the day-night game.

Kamindu Mendis hit an unbeaten 62 off 60 balls after being dropped by the wicketkeeper before he had scored. Also, on 44, he successfully overturned an on-field lbw ruling with a review.

The left-handed batter, who hit eight fours and two sixes, reached his half century following a pull for six after substitute fielder Ghazi Ghori had touched the boundary with his foot while completing a catch.

Pakistan had already qualified for the final after beating England twice, including an epic one-wicket win on Sunday, and handing Sri Lanka a 37-run defeat in the opening game of the tournament.

Pakistan rounded off the league stage with six points from three wins while Sri Lanka, which has four points, will tune up for Saturday’s final by playing England on Thursday.