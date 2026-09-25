ISLAMABAD: About 4.7 million Pakistanis received subsidized petrol in the first eight days of a government fuel relief scheme, Information Technology and Telecommunications Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said on Friday, as the government eased rules to widen access.

The scheme is aimed at low-income motorists hit by soaring fuel costs since the US-Iran war began in February. Petrol costs Rs389.28 ($1.40) per liter after a small cut on Friday, about 46 percent more than before the conflict disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

“About 58 lakh people have registered, about 61 lakh tokens have been generated, and 47 lakh people have actually gone to petrol stations and received subsidized petrol,” Khawaja said, referring to 5.8 million registrations and 6.1 million tokens. “These encouraging figures were achieved in just eight days.”

Her ministry runs the digital infrastructure for the Prime Minister’s Fuel Relief Scheme, which includes a phone-based registration and token system.

Under the scheme, users of motorcycles, autorickshaws and Qingqi motorcycle rickshaws receive a 500-rupee ($1.80) discount on petrol once a week. Owners of cars with engines of up to 800cc receive 10 liters every 10 days at 100 rupees ($0.36) off per liter.

Khawaja said the prime minister had removed an earlier 5-liter limit on the weekly motorcycle discount after public feedback. Riders who use rented or borrowed vehicles can now register as well, provided the SIM card they register with matches their national ID card.

“Many motorcycle riders spend 800, 900, or 1000 ($2.81, $3.25 or $3.61) rupees on petrol weekly, so getting 500 rupees ($1.80) of free petrol weekly is a huge relief,” said Bilal Azhar Kayani, minister of state for finance, who accompanied Khawaja at the conference.

Kayani said riders could register on the spot at petrol stations with only an ID card and the vehicle’s registration card.

Khawaja said registrations were rising daily and urged petrol station owners to help customers sign up. Complaints can be registered by calling the helpline 9771, she said.

Pakistan imports much of its fuel and has faced repeated price spikes since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28. Petrol cost Rs266.17 ($0.96) per liter before the war.