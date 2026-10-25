ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistan Army soldiers and six militants were killed during a counterterror operation in the northwest region, the military’s media wing said on Sunday, vowing to eliminate the menace of “terrorism” from the country.

Security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Zarkani area of Dera Ismail Khan district on Oct. 24, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The ISPR said six members of the Fitna Al Khwarij, a term the military uses to describe the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, were killed in the exchange of fire. Two army soldiers were also killed.

“During the intense fire exchange, Naik Ghulam Murtaza (age : 36 years, resident of District Gujrat) & Sepoy Taseer Ahmed (age: 30 years, resident of District Talagang) having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifices and embraced shahadat [martyrdom],” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who were involved in numerous “terrorist activities” against security forces, law enforcement agencies and killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area,” the military said, vowing to press ahead with its an anti-terror campaigns to eliminate militancy from the country.

“Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further reinforce our unwavering commitment of safeguarding our nation at all costs,” it added.

Pakistan blames the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan of facilitating TTP attacks against its law enforcers and civilians in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Kabul denies the allegations that it provides sanctuaries to such outfits, urging Islamabad to resolve its security issues internally. The surge in militant attacks in Pakistan since November 2022, and Islamabad’s subsequent allegations against Afghanistan have strained ties between the two neighbors.